Missoula team helps with Hurricane Ian cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. - As recovery efforts continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian, a group from Montana is helping out.

The Western Montana All Hazards Incident Management Team arrived in North Port, about a half hour south of Sarasota, on September 28.

According to Nick Holloway, the public information officers, the size and scope of the hurricane damage is larger than other typical disasters they serve.

When the team first arrived, they helped coordinate search and rescues, as well as resources like shelter, food and water, Holloway said.

They've now shifted to a recovery mode, he explained, coordinating debris removal, power restoration, clean up and mental health services.

Throughout the process, the team's developed strong relationships as the community begins to pick up the pieces, Holloway said.

“At first people were a little bit shocked, right after the storm," Holloway said. "It was a big rough storm. People sort of come out of their houses and looked around and assessed what the situation was in their area. Then they kind of get in the cleanup mode and get-on-with-life mode, after they’ve met their basic needs, of course.”

The team is made up of people from Missoula Fire, the Missoula County Sheriff's Department and Office of Emergency Management.

On top of helping the people in Florida, it also helps the team build operational skills to bring back here to Montana when helping with disasters in-state like flooding and wildfires.

The Western Montana All Hazards Incident Management Team is scheduled to return to Montana on Sunday, October 16, after helping in Florida for a total of 18 days.