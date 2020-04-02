MISSOULA - The City of Missoula will start road work on Higgins Ave. in downtown on Monday.
According to a release from the city, the City's Street Maintenance Division plans on repaving Higgins Ave. from the Xs on Railroad Street to Broadway in downtown while there's little congestion during the shelter-in-place order.
The city says people should be aware of detours and longer waiting times during the street maintenance. There will be signs directing drivers, but the city asks people to take another way.
The city is expecting construction to be completed by one week depending on weather conditions.