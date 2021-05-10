We've heard the term 'new normal' a lot this past year, but the National Weather Service has announced a different type of "New Normals" this week, letting you know what to expect as when it comes to weather in Western Montana.
"So springs are cooler, summer is dryer, and snow fall has gone up," National Weather Service Climate Expert Bob Nester summarizes.
The National Weather Service tracks normal climate patterns with a 30 year rolling average that update every ten years.
"So they took away the 1981 -1990 number and added on 2011-2020 data," Nester said, "Now, there have been a couple notable trends we are seeing and I'm talking about Missoula."
In Missoula the new average annual temperature dropped .7 degrees from 45.9 down to 45.2. And while temps may be going down the average snow fall is going up by more than 5 inches in the last ten years.
"And I believe it though I bought a house in the rattle snake in 2010 and three of the snowiest winters have been since 2010 and the reason I say that is because I remember shoveling a lot of snow," Meteorologist Mark Heyka said.
While we may see more snowfall in the winter, the summer months are seeing an opposite trend with rain.
"Another significant trend we notices was in the summer time our summer precipitation compared to the previous cycle is down by a half and inch or 20%,' Nester said.
And its not just Missoula.
"It is very dry state wide now we did get rain in eastern and central Montana this weekend but over all we should not be this dry in the month of may mount sentinel in Missoula in may should be lush green but its barley green," Heyka said.