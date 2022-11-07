MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula is under emergency travel only, according to an alert from the Missoula police Department.
MPD said via Facebook they will provide an update once the emergency travel warning has ended.
The City of Missoula Police Department public information officer, Lydia Arnold, sent the following press release:
"Community safety is our top priority. Missoula Police Department has declared emergency travel only within the city limits due to the conditions of the roads. Missoula Police Department is responding to numerous vehicle accidents. Missoula Police Department is working closely City Streets Department to get intersections sanded. An updated will be provided when the emergency travel is lifted [sic].
We currently have several roads closed within the city due to crashes and extremely icy conditions."
