Missoula Vaccine Update: How easy will it be to get an appointment April 1

MISSOULA, Mont. - As the countdown to the next phase of the vaccine rollout continues, Missoula County is preparing for the new demand.
The director of the Office of Emergency Management Adriane Beck said the county's limiting factor in getting people vaccinated is their supply, and some providers in the county still haven't received the vaccine at all.
She said the number of vaccines they've received from the state have increased only slightly and remains pretty steady at about 2,800 first doses a week. However, that number's been bolstered by the federal vaccine program.
"Last week, we administered in Missoula County about 8,000 shots, now that's first and second dose shots," Beck said. "That's a huge increase from back where we were in January."
Getting numbers from the federal level is a bit harder, because they go directly to providers rather than through the county. These are mostly pharmacies, but Partnership Health Center is also included in this because it's part of a program for federally qualified health care centers.
Out of the 250 centers selected nationwide for this specific program, Partnership Health Center is the only provider in the state of Montana.
Executive director Laurie Francis said their allocation changes from week to week.
"We're all working with this very positive perspective that it will work out," Francis said. "What I think I'm going to ask for is patience. I know that people's tempers have worn thin after 53 weeks of this, but it'll happen. And Missoula's done a particularly good job of this, of staying masked and keeping distance, and we're coming out of this."
The first priority for Partnership is its patients and then community member who are high risk.
Beck advised if you have trouble getting an appointment slot, be persistent and keep logging on.
For details on appointment availability, click here. You can also call 406-258-INFO from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. seven days a week.