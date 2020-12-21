MISSOULA- The Missoula Valley Winter Market is now accepting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Double SNAP.
Customers can swipe their EBT cards at the market’s information booth and are able to use their credit at approximately 30 of the 40 vendors.
The market is also partnering with the Community Food and Agriculture Coalition to offer Double SNAP where they will match benefits up to $20. Missoula Valley Winter Market Manager Franco Salazar said the program isn’t just a win for customers, but also vendors.
“They also get to meet folks in the community,” Salazar said. “It’s really great to see customers come in and they are able to talk to the farmer. [They’re] talking to the person that’s actually growing the food. So, it definitely gets people asking questions which is great… it’s just a nice connection.”
The market runs at Lucky’s Market on Wednesday nights from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers are able to use the Double SNAP on both days.
The market is also offering curbside pick-up for contactless shopping, but cannot accept SNAP benefits for the online marketplace. For more information on how to place an order, click here.