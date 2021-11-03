Missoula voters decide on taxing marijuana locally

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoulians voted on a local-option sales tax, which is a special purpose tax. In this case, the vote was whether or not to tax medical and recreational marijuana.
As of midnight November 3, voters voted in favor of a recreational tax 78% to 22%, and against a medical tax 51.5% to 48.5%.
The 3% local tax would be in addition to the state's 4% medical marijuana tax and the state's 20% recreational tax.
The University of Montana's Bureau of Business and Economic Research estimates the tax would generate about $716,000 each year.
Starrbuds dispensary owner Glenn Broughton explained how the increased license fees and added taxes will impact his business.
"It gets to a the point where our profit margins and skinnier and skinnier and we have no option but to pass that along to the consumer," he said. "The consumer loses in the end."
The Missoula Elections website said Missoula is considering using the tax revenue to help minimize property tax increases and address housing issues.
If voters approve the taxes, they'll go into effect January 21, 2022.