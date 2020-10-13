MISSOULA - Over 70,000 ballots were put in the mail and Missoulians should be seeing them either Oct. 13 or Oct. 14, however, if you don't receive it there are some things you need to do.
If you don't receive your ballot, you can head online to myvoterpagemt.com to make sure your information is correct and if you still need help you can call the Elections Office Center at 406-258-4751.
All ballots in Missoula County are due at the Elections Center at 140 N. Russell St. by 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. It is important to remember postmarked by then does not count, it needs to physically be at the Elections Center by 8 p.m. For this election you do not need a stamp on your return ballot. Postage will be paid on all mail ballots.
Missoula County is also holding some satellite events for people where you can register to vote, receive a replacement ballot, vote a mail ballot in person or drop off a ballot. The first event is happening Oct. 13 at the Frenchtown Fire Station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next event will take place on Oct. 20 at the Seeley Lake Tax Extension Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the last satellite event will be held at the University of Montana's Adams Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 27.
In addition there will be some places to drop off ballots on Election day only. That list is as follows: