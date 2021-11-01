Ballots for the General Municipal Election are due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. But in Missoula, there's an easy way to get your vote in before time is up.
Missoula County had a drive-thru ballot drop-off option available before election day for the first time in the 2020 Presidential Election.
Missoula County Voter Beata Gill likes to drop off her ballot instead of mailing it in.
"I just think it's really important and I feel safer that it's actually getting where it's supposed to get and nobody messes around with it," Gill said.
For other voters, like Kimberly Baker, it's a quick way to get your vote in if you forgot to put it in the mail.
"Well, it was very simple. The signage is very, very clear. I had no problem finding it and it took all of five seconds," Baker said.
As of Monday afternoon, Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said around 35% of all registered voters turned in their ballots.
"Voter turnout's doing better than historical, but maybe not considered 'good' voter turnout. So, I crunched the numbers and I think we had just shy of 28,000 out of 75,000 going out," Seaman said.
Seaman said your vote is amplified in a municipal election because only those in your county can vote, verses a presidential election where everyone in the country can vote.
Gill said it's important to make your voice heard through voting.
"We're U.S. citizens and it's important that we — every vote counts. I know a lot of people think it doesn't make a difference, but it does make a difference in the end," she said.
