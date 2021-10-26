MISSOULA, Mont. - You can no longer register to vote past noon the day before election day, unless you're just moving from one county to another in Montana.
The general elections are just one week away, so it's time to get your ballot in the mail.
Ballots will start getting counted Monday, Nov. 1, so election officials said all of the equipment is getting tested beforehand and on election day, to make sure it's operating correctly.
Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said they always make sure it's an accurate and transparent election.
"We're testing our equipment multiple times to make sure that it reads every single ballot in the way that it should, and we help make sure that every voter's vote gets counted as the way they intended," Seaman said.
With just a week to go, Seaman wants to remind you that your vote matters.
He said the race is decided by fewer number of votes and for example, "In a presidential election you're one out of the million in Montana, but in a local election, you're one out of the two-thousand that are voting in that district," he said.
USPS recommends mailing your ballot seven days before election day, or you can drop it off at one of the 11 drop off locations open on election day.