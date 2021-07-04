FRENCHTOWN, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed after trying to pass another car on the left shoulder of the road.
Montana Highway Patrol reports a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox was driving in the passing lane of I-90 eastbound near Frenchtown when a 2019 Kia Forte tried to pass on the left shoulder.
The Kia reportedly hit the left rear of the Chevrolet and lost control, running off the left side of the road.
After that, the Kia then continued eastbound until it dropped across Loiselle Lane, hit an embankment, and then caught fire.
The driver of the Kia, a 26-year-old woman from Missoula, was killed.
The people in the Chevrolet, a 60-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man from Metamora, Ohio were both wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash and were uninjured.
Alcohol, drugs and speed are suspected factors in the crash.