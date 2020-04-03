MISSOULA - While we have changed our lives so much during this pandemic, one Missoula woman is working to make Easter a little bit more normal for families.
With Easter around the corner and most public egg hunts being cancelled, Dolly Blata thought she would help the Easter Bunny out by hiding eggs in people's yards for families to wake up to Easter morning.
"I thought it would be nice to bring something kinda fun and playful for the kids in a not so fun and playful time," said Blata.
Blata is a mom-to-be and a former nurse so she understands all the precautions that need to be taken for distributing the eggs. Each egg will be filled with wrapped, brand-name candy and properly sanitized before they are placed in the yard.
Families can also indicate any food allergies and their batch of eggs will be customized to fit their needs.
"I just wanted to find a different avenue to make everyone happy and do my part in the community," said Blata.
It costs $15 for 25 hidden eggs but there are other price options for more eggs. You can also sponsor a family who has expressed interest in having their yard egged but can't spare the money right now.
To contact Blata and schedule your yard to be egged you can reach out to her here.