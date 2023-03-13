The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Police Department:
MISSOULA, Mont. - On Sunday, March 12th, at about 7:30 AM, Officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 1400 block of East Broadway. One of the involved parties was reportedly having a mental health related episode.
The first responding Officer entered the residence and was directed to the back of the apartment. The Officer called out for the involved party, with no response. As the Officer entered a rear bedroom, the subject emerged from around the corner and assaulted the Officer with a knife. The Officer sustained non-lifethreatening injuries after the knife made contact with the body worn camera on his duty vest.
The Officer sustained a cut on his hand from the knife in the process of subduing the subject. During the brief struggle for the knife, another officer arrived on scene to assist. The subject continued to kick officers and was eventually placed in a wrap restraint device used to control aggressive behavior. The initial responding Officer’s quick reactions and restraint as well as assistance from the other responding officer, allowed for the subject to be taken into custody without injury.
The responding officers later found that the initial complainant had also sustained injuries to her forearms prior to their arrival. The injuries had been sustained from an earlier altercation with the subject who had the knife.
The adult female who assaulted the Officer(s) is currently remanded at the Missoula County Detection Facility for multiple counts of Assault with a Weapon, pending County Attorney review.
