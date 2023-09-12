MISSOULA, Mont.- A Missoula woman was sentenced to time in prison for possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl pills.

34-year-old Lindsey Ann Rumph pleaded guilty to possession with intention to distribute controlled substances in April 2023.

The government alleged in court documents that on February 4th, 2023, in Missoula County, a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle Rumph was driving and a later search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, various drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and $279 USD.

Rumph was interviewed after the traffic stop and admitted that drugs would be found in both the vehicle and on her person.

In March of 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Agency Western Laboratory completed an analysis of the methamphetamine and determined it was more than 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Rumph will serve 70 months in prison to be followed by 5 years of supervised release.