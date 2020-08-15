MISSOULA -- Sometimes the greatest stories begin in the strangest of places. For Joseph Tachovsky, it begins at his father's funeral in 2011. Joe’s father, Frank Tachovsky, was a platoon commander of an elite sniper unit in the Pacific during World War Two. It was the hearing a eulogy about his father that peaked Joe's interest, revealing a side of the man Joe never got to see.
"You could of heard a pin drop when the fellow was finished telling the story. That is what prompted me to go into his foot locker in the garage and start going through his things." Joe says, remembering the day.
Finding old letters, platoon rosters, photographs, and memorabilia led Joe to begin a nearly 9-year journey that was finally completed this summer. That journey ends in the form this book, the 40 Thieves on Saipan.
Four men out of 40 original members of the platoon were in fact still alive. Tachovsky began the slow, methodical, and extremely delicate task of pulling out memories from the men, who according to Joe, all still suffer from nightmares of their time in the islands of the Pacific.
"Bob Smotts said you spend your whole life trying to forget, but you live it every day for the rest of your life." Tachovsky says.
But not all memories were difficult to live again. The platoon affectionately got the nickname "Thieves", because they would steal anything from rifle rounds, food, to even jeeps from the other branches of the military, something Joe of course had to ask the survivors about.
"I said did you guys steal an army colonel's jeep? And he said no. And I was crest fallen. Until he continued and said it was an Army captain's jeep, and we beat the hell out of that thing."
One of the surviving men that Joe interviewed extensively -- and is featured in the book -- was Dixon, Montana born, and Missoula native Marvin Strombo. Marvin had a fascinating story from his time in combat. He came upon a dead Japanese soldier on Saipan, when something caught his eye.
"He had it tucked into his coat. And I barely saw it, and I almost didn't take it. But then I thought at least if I take it, it would be a chance to get it back" says Strombo, who was recorded on archival footage.
Marvin had found a yosegaki hinomaru, or a "Good Luck Flag" on the soldier. These flags were sacred to Japanese families. Marvin took the flag, but not to keep it for himself as a thief would. He took it to protect it. And in 2017, Marvin traveled back to Japan for the first time to return the flag to the soldier's still living 89-brother.
"The most impactful moment was when Marvin handed the flag to the younger brother, and he took it to his face and inhaled, and said, you've taken good care of my brother. Yeah..." Tachovsky says as his eyes go big.
Marvin Strombo passed away two months ago on June 23, 2020. He was 96 years old. Before he died, he gave his now dear friend Joe one more message.
"As I was leaving, he just pointed to me, he said Semper Fi, that was a great moment." Tachovsky says.
40 Thieves on Saipan is available now on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Half of the proceeds from the book will be donated by Joe directly to organizations that are helping veterans. We have information and links to find the book up right now on our website.