MISSOULA - With spring break quickly approaching, parents may be wondering if it is safe to send their kids to camps and daycares.
The YMCA in Missoula says their kids camp is still on, but they are taking some extra precautions.
"Hand washing is already a really big part of any of our camps but we will definitely double down on that," YMCA CEO Heather Foster said.
On top of encouraging more hand washing, the YMCA will increase cleaning and sanitizing efforts throughout their facilities to stop the spread of any illness.
They have been working closely with the local health department to make sure they are prepared.
For now, the kids camps are still continuing as planned, but staff want to urge parents to keep sick kids at home.
"Kids that are sick or have symptoms, especially fevers, they are not allowed to come," Foster said. "Staffers will be checking kids for any symptoms and will be calling parents if they need to go home."
Kids camp officially starts Friday and more than 30 kids are already signed up. The YMCA says their top priority is safety and they will continue to take steps to keep their facility safe and clean.