Missoula YWCA asking for pet foster care volunteers

MISSOULA, Mont. - The YWCA, an organization which provides shelter for victims of domestic and sexual violence, is now taking its work forward beyond housing for those individuals.

The organization is hoping to give victims the option to board their pets while they seek a safe place. To do that, the YWCA is asking Missoulians for their help to bring their existing pet foster care program back to where it once was. They're hoping people will volunteer their time and open up their homes to these animals as their owners seek shelter for a 3-month period. Right now, the center doesn't permit animals to live inside.

However, volunteer director Alena Haugo hopes this alternative gives victims some comfort knowing they don't have to surrender their beloved furry friends.

"Pets are so important for people in those times, sometimes it's their sole support system and so when we would offer shelter and resources to folks and they would be like, 'that's great but I am not going to be separated from my pet I'm not going to leave them at home and I don't want to surrender them.’ so this was kind of like the middle man where we can provide a safe space and safe person that can watch over your pet while you say with us in our shelter,” said Haugo.

YWCA hopes to eventually house pets in their own facility with their owners, but it will take all hands-on deck to make this happen.

"If we can get the support and funding we need and having pets in one of our shelters I totally can foresee us trying to spread it to the other shelters so eventually animals can continue to be with their humans while they're staying with us," said Haugo.

If you wish to help foster a pet you can head their Missoula location, call or apply online by clicking here.