Missoula's Altruist Salon sees rise in customers after reopening

MISSOULA - It's been a long and unnerving wait to reopen for hair stylists and people wanting to get a haircut in Missoula County.
Angela Marshall was one of those people.
On Thursday, she went inside one salon to show you first-hand how they're adhering to stricter rules and helping to put a smile on a customer's face.
“I’m up before most Missoulians today. And that’s because I’m getting my hair done," Angela Marshall said. "You know... after Missoula County leaders and health department officials made the decision to allow hair salons to reopen as of Monday, my stylist, Emma, at Altruist Salon has been working longer hours to make sure that all off her clients have a healthy head of hair. And even before I came in for today’s appointment, she wanted to make sure that I didn’t have a cold, that I wasn’t even experiencing symptoms of being sick and that I was practicing proper hygiene. And one of those include having a clean, dry set of hair even before I walk in the door.”
“We’re not judging during quarantine. If you’ve had to color your own hair during quarantine, that is fine. We’ll work it," said Emma Price, a stylist at Altruist Salon in Missoula.
On Thursday, she began her fourth day back on the job at 6 AM.
She says that before their salon was allowed to reopen and watching other salons across the state resume operations, she was nervous that her clients would go elsewhere for hair services.
But she's busier that ever.
Owner Andi Hardy adds that to accommodate all of their clients in desperate need of a cut and color, she extended their business hours from 6 AM to 9 PM, six days a week.
She says that they also did that to maintain social distancing.
“We had to limit our capacity to half," Hardy said. "So we have half of our stylists working at a time, four at a time.”
In addition, clients are required to wait in their cars until their stylist is ready for their appointment, only their essentials are allowed in the building and everyone has to wear a face mask.
Hardy adds that every stylist even had some "homework" to do to get ready for their customers' safe return.
“While everyone was home, I had everyone go through sanitation testing to make sure everyone was on top of their game.”
Price added, “And I just want to say that I appreciate the loyalty of all of our clients and it’s been awesome that you waited for us.”
“Emma did tell me that if I didn’t want to linger around the salon too long, I could actually leave after my hair was cut and blow dry it from home," Angela said in the end. "But I felt safe enough and could resist having her throw some waves and curls into my freshly-cut haircut."