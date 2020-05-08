Missoula's Barre 406 faces challenges as gyms in Montana prepare to reopen

MISSOULA - The governor on Thursday gave guidelines to allow movie theaters, museums and gyms to reopen under Phase One of the 'Road to Reopening' Montana.
These guidelines, however, do not allow for indoor group fitness classes to be offered.
Angela Marshall takes us to Barre 406 in Missoula, where the owner sits in limbo and waits to reopen.
“This is what Barre 406 looked like before the Stay-At-Home order was enacted back in March," Angela Marshall said. "And this is what it looks like today: a completely empty indoor fitness studio that remains closed and for who knows how long.”
“It’s scary.”
That's how Robin Moon, the owner of Barre 406 in Missoula, describes life as of late.
She closed her fitness studio before most businesses were forced, because of the Stay-At-Home order.
But now, she's experiencing an unnerving kind of sweat.
“Like… bills are piling on and they don’t continue to stop," Moon said. "I didn’t want to go down the route of getting a loan, but I did apply. This is not something I’m proud of. I got denied.”
Moon opened the indoor group fitness center almost a year ago and has built a strong client base.
While many gyms will be able to open their doors as of May 15 following the governor's recent announcement, that will not include Moon's business or others that offer indoor group fitness classes.
Today, Moon is finding new ways to generate income and keep her clients active, healthy and happy.
She began live-streaming classes once-a-day and will soon offer classes in her backyard.
“People are reaching out to me. They’re mental health is starting to decline. They’re getting antsy. They feel like we’ve done our part to flatten the curve here, in Missoula, which I’m proud to say that I think we really have," Moon added. "And I think there are ways that we can slowly start allowing our businesses and our community to start healing at this point.”
To further strengthen her business and offer relief to her clients, she's created a plan to put people in front of the barre when the time comes.
Among other changes, she will limit class sizes to no more than eight or nine people, only those same people will attend classes throughout the week and no more than three classes will be offered each week.
“This studio is not only about fitness. It’s about wellness, inside and out. I’m extremely hands on. And as far as what I’m hearing from all my clients right now, they feel comfortable coming here, because they trust me. You have to trust who you’re going to be surrounding yourself with after this is all said and done.”
"When Barre 406 is given the "go-ahead" to reopen, Moon tells me clients will not even need to open the door when walking through the door of her studio," Angela goes on to say. "She adds it’s one more way she will work to keep them, others and herself safe."
Moon says that she has signed two petitions, one circulating in Missoula and the other in Billings, for the governor and local health officials to reconsider reopening fitness facilities such as hers.
At this time, there's no word as to when these businesses can reopen and offer indoor group classes.
We'll let you know when our team of reporters has received word.