As more people move to Missoula, the demand for housing increases. But between getting approval and starting construction, building homes can be a long process.
But now the Missoula County Clerk and Records Office is streamlining the process by moving it to an online portal, saving folks the time and hassle of physically transporting one set of documents to multiple departments.
"Prior to this process developers would submit an applications to development services and each department then who touches that project would need to get the documents literally physically walked over to them so that they could review them," Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer Tyler Gernant said.
But now review is all online so all departments can work on the project at the same time.
"It significantly reduces the amount of time it take to get a project reviewed," Gernant said, "We have shaved off about ten weeks from the most common projects."
They are calling the project "Map Missoula" and it builds the existing county property information system, and Gernant says it has multiple benefits.
"There is a new layer on the Missoula Property Information system that shows where these developments are occurring and you can click on that and see where proposed sub divisions are occurring, where boundary lines may be moving, and there is a really neat historical aspect to it in that there are old pictures of what it used to look like before," Gernant said.
Plus, this new process considers community concerns earlier in the review.
"Folks in Missoula will be seeing these projects earlier in the process, so public comment can come before you are in front of the city council or county commissioners," Gernant said.
As the demand for housing continues Gernant says the current development boom isn't going away any time soon.
"so the Montana housing boom is more consumer driven rather than financial driven and historically that tends to lead to a more sustained economic growth," Gernant said.
Garnant explained the 2006 housing boom was motivated by lenders handing out loans that buyers could not afford, but this boom is being driven by folks moving to Missoula.
"This is both good and bad while its propelling our economy, people moving here to Montana from more metro areas may have more resources and finances than folks already here making it harder for Missoulians to find the affordable housing we used to have," Gernant said.
So even though more houses are being built here in Missoula the chance of the average Missoulians becoming a homeowner in the near future is not the best.