MISSOULA -- Local health departments are taking action, as Governor Steve Bullock's COVID-19 directives are set to expire with the transition of power next month.
On Thursday, the Missoula City-County Health Board approved an extension of its health orders and added a few additional measures.
The new rule doesn't include anything new, it just takes Missoula's current health orders and combines them with the Governor's directives. This puts them all under the County's Health Board rules.
It's all in an effort to make sure that the current rules continue, even after the Governor's directives expire.
The new Comprehensive COVID-19 Mitigation Requirements Rule, adds the Governors requirements for face coverings at outdoor events and gathering that are over 25 people.
It also creates sections for gyms, fitness studios, pools and hot tubs, places of assembly and worship, as well as all other businesses, government offices and non-profits. All of which are based on current statewide requirements. This way, it's all in one place and less complicated.
This all comes as the daily incidence of new cases seem to be going down for the past five days. However, Missoula City-County Health Department's Health Officer, Ellen Leahy, said that would have to continue for at least 14 days to call it a trend.
"Relatively speaking, we are better but we are still significantly above what should be the upper range at 44, when we should not go past 25 according to the Harvard Global Health Index for COVID," Leahy said.
She's talking about the 7-day average of daily COVID-19 cases. The goal is for Missoula County to decrease its weekly case count to no more than 25 cases per 100,000 people.
In the same meeting, the Health Board also approved sending a letter to state legislature, urging them to "adopt rules that mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during session activities."
This comes after Republican State Lawmakers rejected proposals on Wednesday that would require masks when the session begins next month.