Missoula's Meals on Wheels annual fundraiser holds more weight amid record growth

MISSOULA, Mont. - As need for the Meals on Wheels service continues to grow, Missoula Aging Services' annual 'March for Meals' fundraiser is even more important this year.
This fundraiser will help ensure the service can continue operating without a waitlist.
Meals on Wheels has been around for 50 years, and this year it's seeing record growth in Missoula County.
87 new clients signed up in January and February.
Government funding isn't keeping pace with the growing need for this service, so the March for Meals fundraiser makes up for that. The agency is pushing to raise $95,000 this month.
The program's client load is up about 66% throughout the pandemic. Volunteers deliver a total of about 2,400 meals each week to nearly 400 clients.
Last month, 20 new drivers volunteered bringing the total number of drivers to 139, but more are still needed. Of the 324 delivery routes in March, 21 are still not covered, volunteer Paul Gjording explained.
As Missoula Aging Services recruits more volunteers and looks to contract a caterer for the next five years, this fundraiser helps ensure seniors aren't isolated, can remain independent, well-fed and overall, healthier.
"They like the food and they like having it delivered, but the real thing I think a lot of them are after is they get a little tiny touch of someone looking in on them," Gjording said.
Meals are delivered across Missoula County, including Lolo, Frenchtown and Seeley Lake, four times a week.
March for Meals runs through the entire month. For more information or to make a donation, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.