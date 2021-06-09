Missoula's new Affordable Housing Committee held its first meeting Wednesday night now that they have appointed all 12 members.
This was a unique meeting, because the Affordable Housing Committee was created by a city ordinance, it doesn't officially become a committee until June 23. But all 12 members say they're eager to get started.
"I'm feeling really intrigued and excited about this committee," Riley Jacobsen said as he introduced himself at the beginning of Wednesday's meeting.
"I'm really hopeful this committee can have some long term change," Katie Carlson said.
"I've been curious all day just about what this is going to be like," Christine Littig added.
The focus of the meeting was to set in place norms and bylaws for the committee, and lay out their plan for the next six months.
"here is a quick snapshot of what I think we are up against for the first six months and we are here in June. Yay! First meeting," Affordable Housing Trust Fund Administrator Emily Harris-Shears said.
Right now the plan is to adopt administrative policies through June and name the chairs of the committee by the end of July.
The point of this committee is to create funding policies and priorities to shape Missoula's future affordable housing development.
The full list of committee members is below:
Laura Bird is an enrolled member of the Blackfeet nation and has resided in Missoula since 1999 she works as the eligibility specialist for all nations health center.
Mistee Brown is a UM grad who is currently working as a youth and young adult housing advocate for the human resource council.
Katie Carlson has a background in real estate. In addition to being the supervising broker at Soula Realty, she has a law degree and a certificate in alternative dispute resolution.
Lori Davidson is the executive director of the Missoula Housing Authority. She has worked with MHA for 26 years as finance officer, deputy director and was named executive director in 2007.
Paul Herendeen is the director of impact market development at clearwater credit union, where he works to develop equitable economic development.
Riley Jacobsen works on the homeless outreach team at the Poverello Center he plans to bring his own expertise to better serve the community of Missoula as a whole.
Christine Littig works as a community organizer for the Missoula Food Bank and as a Covid Specialist Business Advisor for the Missoula Small Business Development Center.
Will Sebern brings years of experience in housing and community development from his time working for the city of Missoula as a grant administrator for housing and community development.
Gerri Stiffarm moved to Missoula in 2013. She has a background in community service and communication from MSU-Northern. She currently works for St. Patrick hospital.
Bobby Weston has been a Missoula resident for eight years. She has worked hard to break the cycle of homelessness and has a passion for helping others do the same.
Heidi West is the ward 1 city council representative and has worked for several years as Land Stewardship Program Coordinator for the North-Missoula Community Development Corporation.
Finally, John Engan who became the mayor of Missoula in 2006. Before that, he served a four year term on the Missoula City Council.