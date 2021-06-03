Missoula's Out To Lunch & Downtown ToNight returns

MISSOULA, Mont. - Two summer staples are returning to Missoula. Out To Lunch and Downtown ToNight are back after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
Both events have a variety of food trucks and vendors lined up at Caras Park. While folks enjoy their food, local artists also do live performances.
Mistee Brown and Carissa Luginbill went to their first Out To Lunch on Wednesday. Trying some new food wasn't their only favorite part.
"[I'm excited to be] getting together around other human beings in public without masks on and the new food trucks," Brown said.
"Yeah, it's beautiful out today," Luginbill added. "Any excuse to get outside and try some new food is great."
Out To Lunch will take place every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during June, July and August. Due to the pandemic, there are no children's activities this year.
Downtown ToNight will take place every Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for the summer months. In addition to the food vendors, there'll also be adult beverages for those ages 21 and older.