Missoula's Out To Lunch & Downtown ToNight returns

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until further notice... The Flood Advisory continues for the Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * Until further notice. * Flood stage is 7.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise once again, cresting near 8.5 feet by Friday, June 4. * Impact...Up to 8.5 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. &&

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 90s expected. * WHERE...Kootenai/Cabinet Region, West Glacier Region, Flathead/Mission Valleys, Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Butte/Blackfoot Region and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&