Missoula's Paradise Falls re-opens to patrons for the first time since March 16

MISSOULA - As Montanans continue on the road to re-opening after the governor's Stay-At-Home order was lifted, Monday marked the day that some restaurants in Missoula County were able to re-open and offer sit-down dining services to customers.
"May the 4th Be With You... in Paradise." That’s how Paradise Falls restaurant was welcoming back their patrons.
And while Paradise Falls has been serving Missoulians for decades, even loyal customers will see some new changes.
Due to the coronavirus, Paradise Falls was forced to close the doors to its restaurant, bar and casino on March 16, the day before St. Paddy's Day.
But staff, wearing face masks, said that they are excited to be back to work just in time for 'Star Wars Day' and 'Cinco de Mayo.'
Office Manager Staci Nugent says that they are adhering to all state, county and local guidelines to keep customers safe, health, happy and well-fed.
"One thing they will also notice is our tables are pretty bare," said Nugent. "Usually, we have condiments set out for them. But as we want to limit the touches for them for just about every item, we'll have individualized items for condiments, portions for salad dressings as well as disposable cups and an option for disposable utensils if they'd like."
Along with disposable utensils, they are following social distancing rules of placing customers six-feet apart, more more than six people to a table and no one is allowed to sit at the bar.
And only half of their normal occupancy of people can come inside.
Still, it's not stopping customers from eating at one of their favorite establishments.
"It feels a little lonely and a little distant," Katherine Marthaller, a long-time customer, said. "But we came to support our neighborhood bar."
Her sister, Jennifer, added, "Just being out and seeing more people, I think, being social. We're social animals."
"We also want them to know that they'll get the same great service," Nugent went on to say. "Our staff is super excited to see them as they walk in the door and we're ready to rock 'n roll."
Another change? Hand sanitizing stations have been set up throughout the restaurant.
So when customers come and go, they can make sure that they're doing their part to stay healthy inside the restaurant and outside.