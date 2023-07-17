Missoula, Mont. - The Roxy, Missoula's local movie theater, joined in on the viral "Barbenheimer" trend, encouraging double features of the highly anticipated films the weekend of July 21.
The Roxy Theater will show early screenings of both Barbie and Oppenheimer Thursday July 20, and select screenings of Oppenheimer will be shown in 35mm film as an added bonus to the festivities, according to the Instagram post from the theater.
Ever since the movies announced their premiere dates, which, coincidentally, are both on July 21, movie fans have joked online about watching both movies in a double-feature format on their joint opening weekend.
What started as a meme is now an actual phenomenon in ticket sales. AMC Theaters reported that 40,000 AMC Stubs members purchased tickets for a double feature as of July 17.
Rumors of a box-office battle between the films have subsided thanks to cast and crewmembers from both sides hopping aboard the Barbenheimer hype train. Even Tom Cruise has made public comment he plans to see both movies on their opening day.
Even if some fans are team Barbie and some are team Oppenheimer, we can expect this to be the biggest movie weekend of the year.
Tickets for showings at The Roxy are available now, and there is a good chance some showtimes will sell out soon.
In order to see Oppenheimer in 35mm at The Roxy, make sure you purchase tickets to a 35mm screening, and if you are planning to do a double feature, prepare yourself for 294 minutes of movie watching!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.