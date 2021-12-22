Missoula's Temporary Safe Outdoor Space: A year in review

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility ice. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&