Missoula's Turkey Day Family Fun Run returns, aiming to carry more weight for the community

MISSOULA, Mont. - The running community is back in action to celebrate Thanksgiving with its Turkey Day Family Fun Run. On one hand, this run isn't the typical turkey trot, and on another hand, it holds more weight this year.
Turkey trots are typically five kilometers, right? But we all know the Missoula running community is anything but ordinary, so they're going the distance and tacking on another three kilometers to make it an 8K.
As for holding more weight this year, that's quite literally the case as organizers look to collect even more donations for the Missoula Food Bank.
Run Wild Missoula and Runners Edge increased their fundraising goal to $6,000 and 1,000 pounds of food, matching donations for the first $1,000.
This comes at a time where the Missoula Food Bank is reporting record-breaking numbers.
According to Rebecca Paquette, the food bank's data and development manager, they're serving 1,000 families more per month than this time last year, serving more than 500 new families each month.
"“We hope to really make an impact this year because I think this has been a tough year for everybody, and food costs are very expensive and food insecurity is rising, so we want to make a difference in our community," Trisha Drobeck, the run director, said.
The run will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning on the north side of University of Montana's campus.
On top of the registered 8K race for the iconic Turkey Day beanie, families are also invited to participate in a free, untimed 3K.
Registration details can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.