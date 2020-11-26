MISSOULA - While the YMCA is closed for the Thanksgiving weekend, they are doing their part to make sure everyone can still get their steps in.
Thursday through Sunday the Y will be closed to give their staff a break and some time to spend with their families. But their social media pages will be posting multiple exercises people can do as a family.
They will even post some story time videos for the kids and they are kicking off their month long Iron Will triathlon.
Using their social media presence to bring people together while staying apart.
"We are really trying to lean into our social responsibility which is a big piece of who we are, and we are asking people to join us and be really responsible over the holiday season," YMCA CEO Heather Foster said.
The Y will reopen their doors on Monday November 30.