Missoulian redevelopment planning put on hold

MISSOULA, Mont. - After the controversy surrounding the recent sale of the Missoulian site and concept for its development, WGM group, the planning and design firm, announced it will be delaying next steps.
The firm and developer Cole Bergquist are canceling the neighborhood charrette originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 6.
In a written statement released Thursday, WGM Group wrote:
"After learning of the deeply offensive messages a project investor posted last week on social media, we have decided to cancel that charrette and step back. Now is not the time to review planning details. It's time to reassess how the community comes together to support our neighbors through a community project."
According to WGM Group, the charrette was intended to gain insight about site design and function from Hip Strip property owners and neighborhood groups.
In the statement, the firm said Lee Enterprises will continue to operate out of the building through March 2022 and no immediate action or development will occur.
Montana Right Now reached out to both WGM Group and Cole Bergquist about their vision and the role the public's input will play and did not receive a response.
