MISSOULA -- After months of anticipation, the Missoula Public Library finally had its grand opening on Wednesday.
With the cutting of a ribbon, kids like Mia Prinzing rushed into the library.
"It's very special to me and I'm very lucky to have a library this big," Prinzing said.
The library stands four stories high, centered in Downtown Missoula.
Throughout the day there were events happening on every floor.
The library's Public Relations Director, Karl Olson, said they're celebrating years of hard work.
"It's a really major achievement and we need to acknowledge that it's only possible because so many people came together to make it possible," Olson said.
The library stands on land originally inhabited by the CSKT and Pend d'Oreilles tribes.
CSKT Director, Toni Incashola, said the new library will be a place to learn for future generations.
"Can you imagine, what the next generations gonna be, because of what they learn here, and what they learn in the future. The next generation is going to benefit," Incashola said.
Kids were already getting hand-on learning on Wednesday, thanks to the library's partnerships with MCAT, Families First Learning lab, SpectrUM and UM Living Lab.
The library's open Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.