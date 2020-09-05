MISSOULA -- On Saturday, locals made their way to the fairgrounds for an autumn vintage and handmade market, to celebrate the beginning of the fall season.
The commercial building at the Missoula County Fairgrounds was filled with handmade products and antiques.
Vendors from across the Northwest filled the building to share their products with the community.
The event was organized by the Little Red Truck Vintage Market.
Organizer Janie Scheben, said she loves sharing her passion with the community.
"I've lived in Montana since I was a little girl, before that I lived in Missouri and [I] grew up visiting my grandparents farm quite a bit, where you would find this sort of thing, and it just kind of grows on you. I would go to the farm auctions with my aunt and uncle, so I think that's where it was kind of first blooming," Scheben said.
She added that she's grateful for the Missoula County Health Department and Fairgrounds for working with her so that she could move forward with the event in safe manner.
If you missed this event, you can check out their European Christmas Market coming to Missoula on December 11th and 12th.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
