THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR 1 YEAR OLD QUORRAH MARCEAU. SHE IS AN AMERICAN INDIAN FEMALE CHILD, 2 FOOT 6 INCHES, 15 POUNDS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. SHE WAS ABDUCTED AT 9 P.M. LAST NIGHT IN BROWNING BY HER NON-CUSTODIAL MOTHER, DEVENA KICKING WOMAN, A 20 YEAR OLD AMERICAN INDIAN FEMALE, 5 FOOT 2, 150 LBS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. DEVENA IS KNOWN TO ABUSE DRUGS AND HAS BEEN PHYSICALLY ABUSIVE TO QUORRAH. THEY MAY BE IN A 2005 DARK GREEN CHEVY PICKUP, UNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE AND COULD POSSIBLY BE IN THE GREAT FALLS AREA. FOR PHOTOS GO TO WWW.DOJMT.GOV AND CLICK ON ALERTS. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION - CALL BLACKFEET TRIBAL POLICE AT 406 338-4000. THANK YOU.