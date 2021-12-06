MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Parks and Recreation has a big project underway to improve river access in Downtown Missoula; It's part of the City's Clark Fork River Restoration project.
Rain or shine, or even snow, Missoulians love the river. But with that use comes a lot of erosion.
Parks & Trails Design/Development Specialist Nathan McLeod said that's created some issues.
"Some of those trails are actually eroding to the point where they're threatening some of the existing infrastructure, like the riverfront trail, or lighting, or other roads and buildings," McLeod said.
Vegetation that stabilizes the riverbank is getting destroyed from people walking on it. That's why Parks and Rec wants to restore river access from Ben Hughes Park in East Missoula. But, before they move forward with the project, they want to hear from you.
"The sites we're looking at along a river are places that all Missoulians use. Doesn't matter where you live in Missoula, in the summertime, everyone comes down to the river and recreates here. So, it's really important that everyone has a chance to provide their feedback about what we're going to do to stabilize it and to provide better access," McLeod said.
He said they want everyone, including those with disabilities to be able to experience the beauty of the Clark Fork.
You have until Dec. 21 to fill out this questionnaire and give your input.
You can learn more about the project on the Engage Missoula website.