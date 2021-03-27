MISSOULA, Mont. - Some Missoulians got to experience a sense of normalcy Saturday.
The Missoula Downtown Association hosted their first event since the pandemic started and it involved brews and bonfires.
About a dozen fire pits sat under the pavilion in Caras Park.
Each one sat up to six people and was sectioned off with caution tape to allow for social distancing.
240 people who made reservations, got to spend an hour and a half around a fire, with drinks provided through The Dram Shop.
Missoulian Anya Leyhe came to celebrate her birthday and said it was worth it.
"It feels totally safe, there's plenty of distance and you can hang out without your mask and still be far away from people. It feels totally fine," Leyhe said.
The MDA lost about $450,000 from canceled events in the last year, and while Saturday's event won't bring that money back, they said it's a good place to start.
If you missed out on the Brews n’ Bonfires event, don't worry because the MDA has planned more events for this summer.