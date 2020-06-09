Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER...INCLUDING ABOVE MISSOULA...ELEVATED RIVER LEVELS ARE FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVERBANKS. ...THE FLOOD ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA. * UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN STEADY AROUND OR SLIGHTLY ABOVE 8.0 FEET THROUGH MUCH OF THIS WEEK. * IMPACT...AT 7.5 FEET, FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER IS POSSIBLE. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. &&