MISSOULA, Mont. - June 14 marks Flag Day in our country, a day to commemorate when the stars and stripes were adopted as the national flag in 1777.
In Missoula, people will gather for a ceremony where tattered and torn American flags will be retired.
Over the weekend, organizers gathered flags from around town. Today, they'll retire those flags by ceremoniously burning them.
Audience members will take part by carrying the flags to the fire marshal and then they'll help lower them into the flames.
Susan Campbell Reneau organized the event. For her, the ceremony is more than just honoring the flag.
"I think it's very important for us to reflect on the meaning of our country and the wonderfulness of it, if that's a word," Campbell Reneau shared. "And the wonderful people that live here. And all the wonderful things we've given the world in terms of freedom."
The event will also have the playing of taps, speeches shared by veterans and a closing prayer.
The Flag Day Ceremony will be held at the American Legion Post 27 Open Field on Tower Street, Monday, June 14 starting at 2 p.m.