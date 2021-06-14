Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISOR FOR JODI PARSONS, 14 YR OLD FEMALE, 5 FEET 6 INCHES, 100 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES. JODI LEFT HER HOME LAST NIGHT AFTER MIDNIGHT WITH NO CELL PHONE AND BAG OF EXTRA CLOTHES. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLACK SHORTS, WHITE T-SHIRT WITH DISCO SUCKS WRITTEN ON IT OR RED CHILI PEPPERS CROP TOP WITH BLUE TANK TOP WITH BUTTERFLIES. HER MOTHER FOUND NOTE SAYING SHE WAS HITCHHIKING TO OREGON. JODIE MAY POSSIBLY BE WITH CHRISTOPHER KUNKLE, MALE, AND SHAWNI GOBLE, FEMALE, IN GREEN FORD EXPEDITION HEADING TO TENINO, WASHINGTON. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON JODI PARSONS PLEASE CONTACT GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE AT 406 582 2100 OR 9 1 1.