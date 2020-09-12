MISSOULA -- Saturday was a big day for runners in Missoula, as Run Wild Missoula held their first in-person race since COVID-19.
Missoula native, Mike Evans, won the first wave of the day, but despite the win, he said it was, "Hard, you know when you haven't been racing much, you kind of get out of racing shape and you know about 2 miles in I was like 'okay this, this is hard,'" Evans said.
The race still had many protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Runners were required to wear masks at all times, except for when they were racing. Temperature checks were also done on all participants before they started.
However, Evans said just racing alongside other people made it special.
"You know the community [being] here is the best part about the Runner's Edge and Run Wild Missoula, so even in the limited capacity here, it's fantastic to get out and have an in-person race," he said.
Executive Director for Run Wild Missoula, Tony Banovich, said they only had about 75 people sign up, but said that was understandable.
"We're doing it, we're just working to show that we can do it safely and put on a good event and hopefully for the next one we'll be able to get more people and more people and be able to build back up to our typical numbers that we would see," Banovich said.
Evans ran at a local high school, then went on to run for a University in California. However, despite those experiences, he said Missoula is still the best place to run."
"Honestly, Missoula has about the best running community I've ever experienced, so it's just great to have everyone together for mostly a celebration of running here," he said.
You can sign up for Run Wild Missoula's next in-person race, that will take place on Sunday, October 11.