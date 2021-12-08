MISSOULA -- A privately owned, but popular mountain biking and hiking destination for Missoulians is open to the public after nearly 20 years, and the City needs your help.
The non-profit Izzy Dog LLC owns the Mountain, but it's now managed for public use by Parks and Recreations through a short-term lease agreement. Once the lease is up, the city plans to purchase it, which is why they want you're input.
Marielle Lemal has lived in the area since the 1990s when it was a ski area and would like to see the lifts back up and running.
"We don't have a lot of great ski areas. That'd be neat to have one so close and that could be a fun thing to have in the area," Lemal said.
But avid biker, Russell Morris doesn't think that would work.
"I'm not sure if it's viable as a ski resort. They just can't keep enough snow. I came up here skiing last year and, it's nice to ski but the ski season's just to short up here to run a ski resort," Morris said.
But city officials said Lemal and Morris are on the right track. Parks & Trails Design/Development Specialist, for Parks and Rec, Nathan McLeod, said they want to hear your big ideas.
"This is gonna be a place that's going to be open to the public forever, so what could Marshall be in 70 years from now? And what we decide now will help determine that future," McLeod said.
Marshall Mountain brings fond memories to many Missoulians, which is why getting the community's vision is important.
"I actually got married up there. That's what I used as a venue when I was living here in Milltown and did a little wedding up there and it was very fun. So, it has a special place for me and again, this mountain's been indispensable for me and my dogs for nearly 30 years," Leman said.
You have until December 21 to share your ideas for what the future of this mountain could look like.
Just visit the Engage Missoula website to fill out a survey and learn more.