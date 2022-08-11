LINCOLN COUNTY, Mont. - Montana has already experienced thousands of wildfire sparks this year. According to the Montana Forest Action Plan, Lincoln County is one of the counties with the highest risk for wildfires, like the weasel fire burning through areas of Eureka right now.

In order to roll this plan out officials are talking about investment in nine different long-term projects.

By looking to reduce fuels in and around areas prone to wildfires, improve forest conditions in the long haul, and partner with local organizations to provide opportunities for both the land and the community.

Two of those projects are looking to increase the pace and scale of land management in the Kootenai National Forest and its surrounding areas to provide more fire prevention resources to public and private land owners.

Speaking with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, they share the need to act now.

"We need to do more because there are about 70,000 acres of high-risk land in the Lincoln County wildlife urban interface. And the pace that we're getting to in those 70,000 acres is much too slow,” said Steve Kimball, local government forest advisor with the DNRC.

Kootenai Forest Service Partnership Coordinator, Gary Kedish shares that this is essential, as the forest makes up 73 percent of the acreage in Lincoln County alone.

"Mostly in those areas where we're doing treatments now is thinning out the forest, remove the ladder fuels and give us an opportunity if we do have a wildfire, the wildfire can condemn more to the ground level where it is safer for us to engage with the fire,” said Kedish.

Manufacturing smaller trees is one of the biggest problems in Lincoln County.

"Part of what we're doing here is working with the county and some of the private companies to look at new manufacturing for that small material,” said Kimball.

The goal is to bring in more mills to process small timber to continue the work that's still ongoing.

These projects are expected to be done over the next 5 to 10 years. There is no timeline as to when these projects would roll out as it's still in its litigation process at the federal level. However, officials assure us as t rolls out there will be time for your public input in the near future.