MISSOULA, Mont. - A mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to the Seeley Lake Community Foundation on Tuesday, June 8.
The clinic will offer both first and second-dose Pfizer vaccines for Missoula County residents ages 12 and older as well as the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine for residents 18 and older.
The Missoula City-County Health Department will park its mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the center’s parking lot, located at 3150 MT 83 N. from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Vaccines are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The clinic will operate safely with social distancing and face masks required for those who wish to be vaccinated by the Health Department.
Those who get their first dose at the Seely Lake clinic will have to travel to the Missoula City-County Health Department’s vaccine clinic at the Southgate Mall, 2901 Brooks St. in Missoula on June 29 for their second-dose appointments.
Residents who got their first Pfizer vaccine from the health department in Seeley Lake on May 18 should attend the June 8 clinic to get a second shot.
To date, 62 percent of Missoula County’s eligible population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to a release from the health department.
Local epidemiologists hope at least 75 percent of Missoula County’s total population will choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine, so that we may have community protection against the virus.