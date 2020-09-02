Cities across the country are rethinking whether law enforcement or emergency medical services should be responding to mental or behavioral health crises. This week, funding became available to create a team in Missoula to hire professional mental health care professionals.
The Missoula City Assistant Fire Chief Brad Davis said his crews and law enforcement "often" respond to mental or behavioral health crises across the county. He said first responders will get to an incident where they may not have the expertise to handle people in mental or behavioral distress.
"We are not trained social workers. We're not trained mental health providers, so I think by putting those individuals on scene, I think it can help the outcome.
Davis went before the Missoula city council on Monday to secure funding for a mobile crisis unit.
Council approved the funding, and with additional funds from the county, tribal grants, state grants, among others, the mobile crisis team is being created.
"It can free up a police officer to not have to do social work. It can free up a fire truck and an ambulance service so they can respond to other calls and be available," Davis said. "This particular unit that will be their main mission to dedicate the time needed for these individuals."
Davis said the plan is to have two teams. Each team will have an EMT and a mental health professional on the ground responding to someone experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis.
Behind the scenes, there will be a resource navigator, as well as psychiatrists and other medical professionals who will support the teams heading out to calls.
"That's the ultimate goal is to put the right people, in the right place at the right time to help these individuals out," Davis said.
He said other cities, such as Spokane, WA, Eugene, OR and Colorado Springs, CO have similar teams who respond to mental or behavioral health crises. Missoula is basing their team from these cities.
Davis said there are a lot of moving parts that need to be figured out, however, the plan is to launch the mobile crisis unit in October or November.