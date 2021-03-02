MISSOULA -- A new vet clinic is on a mission to travel to rural parts of Montana, all thanks to the four wheels it sits on and a grant from the Alice Lee Lund Charitable Trust Fund.
The Humane Society of Western Montana purchased a mobile veterinary hospital, in honor of World Spay Day.
The truck was used to help some puppies that came to the Humane Society with a contagious disease called distemper.
Thanks to the new rig, the pups didn't have to enter the Humane Society building and are being quarantined safely away from the other animals.
Staff said diseases like Distemper are completely preventable with vaccines.
Veterinarian for the Human Society, Samantha Mitchell, said that's just one way they'll be using it.
"We're going to make several trips to surrounding rural communities where we can do a lot of spay, neuters and vaccines and just help people who don't have regular access to a veterinarian," Mitchell.
They bought the truck from a local veterinarian and need to change the outside of it to display the shelter's logo.
To help cover the cost of gas and other essentials, they're holding an online auction where you can bid to get your pet's photo pasted permanently on the outside of the truck.
There's multiple spots available, so check the Humane Society's website where they'll post more information soon.
Other donations can be made online.