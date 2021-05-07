MISSOULA, Mont. - The Western Society of Western Montana is expanding their mobile clinic services, from vaccinations to now much needed pet surgeries. T expand their services they are seeking the communities help to reach more need-based areas across Montana.
"We can go into the communities with this mobile hospital with a team and we can provide significant services," said executive director Marta Piermont.
For pet owners this couldn't be more convenient, especially in an emergency.
"The nice thing about this mobile is that if we find something concerning something like in their heart or the lungs, we have the ability to take an x-ray right here in the field," said Piermont.
The mobile clinic also provides dental work, spay and neuter services and wellness exams for pets who haven't had access to vet services since the start of the pandemic.
"There have been almost no services rurally in Montana, no veterinary services what so ever, so people are in desperate need, pets are in desperate need right now," said Piermont.
The mobile clinic started on the rocky boy reservation, but now high volume calls are coming in from across the state.
"A client came and she was distraught about her little dog and it had a pretty severe lasuration on its ear and hadn't' been treated, her dog may not have lived we we hadn't been there," said Piermont.
But for more recovery story stories, the clinic needs your help to reach more need-based communities across the state.
Piermont also shared, "people need to know this is a call to action, if you are a veterinarian if you are a tech if your are a nurse or a doctor, we need you and the communities need you."
The mobile clinic is seeking donations, funding, and volunteers as they plan for more trips across Western Montana. Information how you can help can be found on their website.