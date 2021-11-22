Warning: The following information is graphic and may be upsetting to readers.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Leannah Garidpe, 34, has been charged with two counts of deliberate homicide after court documents say she slit her 3 and 5-year-old children’s throats with a steak knife.
The children were found in their beds, with knife wounds and defensive marks on their hands.
Those same court documents state Garidpe’s mother called 9-1-1 Friday, Nov. 19, after phone conversation with her daughter. Garidpe had told her mother she had “saved her babies.”
Garidpe also called 9-1-1 shortly after to “report a murder”
She remains in custody at Missoula County Detention Facility.