How many mountain lions are there in Montana? Well Fish Wildlife and Parks is trying to find out.
Counting cats is going to be a multiyear process, last year the team was counting down by Libby. This year they are counting cats from Alberton to the Idaho border.
This week biologists and hounds men set out west of Missoula to track and take DNA samples of as many mountain lions as they can, but why do we care how many big cats are in Montana?
"The goal ultimately to have better lion population estimates to inform better management decisions and discussions moving forward," Mountain Lion Monitoring Technician Molly Parks said.
Parks is teaming up with six hounds men, and their dogs, to track down all these mountain lions, and they have a lot of ground to cover. So to make the whole process more manageable Parks broke up the land into 5 kilometer by 5 kilometer squares and each day a hounds man is randomly assigned a section.
"I assign a random cell to a hounds man and he goes to that cell and he is looking down every road, every path, and every trail he can find," Parks said, "Whether that be by truck or snowmobile we are looking for lion tracks."
Once they find the tracks, the hound dog trees the lion so they can get a DNA sample using a biopsy dart.
"That genetic sampling allows us to identify individual lions and that will help us make an estimate of the population," Parks explained.
While tracking down big cats can be a long and tedious process, Parks says that is actually her favorite part.
"The most fun is getting out with the hounds men and seeing those hounds work," Parks said, "Yes, seeing the cat up in the tree is amazing, but I really enjoy seeing the dogs in action. It's pretty cool."
The search for mountain lions started December 1st and those hounds men and their dogs will be out in the field until early April.