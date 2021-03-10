Montana Albertsons/Safeway stores donate $234,000 to Montana Food Bank Network during pandemic

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Food Bank Network (MBFN) had to adapt quickly as they distributed 7 million more pounds of food in 2020 than they did in 2019. They were able to pivot and keep up with the need because of community support. Montana Albertsons and Safeways especially stepped up, donating $234,101 in 2020.
Leidy Wagener, corporate and foundation relations manager with Montana Food Bank Network, said their support goes beyond the money.
"They also just have a great team," Wagener said. "The in-store donations are really driven by their team members really advocating for the nonprofits that people are eligible to donate to. It was more than just financial support; it was just the support for the cause overall and their passion for ending hunger."
The donations came in multiple ways. The Albertsons Companies Foundation first donated $50,000 to MFBN at the beginning of the pandemic to help keep food on the shelves of their different food pantries. Then, they raised another $52,782.68 through customer donations in its in-store Nourishing Neighbors campaign. Albertsons and Safeways then provided another $53,000 through its marginalized communities grant to support MFBN's BackPack program in schools on and around the Blackfeet and Northern Cheyenne Reservations. This program ensures that children have food to eat on weekends when they don't have school meals.
MFBN is now able to reach more areas and serve all 56 counties, something they weren't able to do before the pandemic.
Kathy Holland, communications and public relations with Albertsons Companies Intermountain Division said hunger relief is their number one priority and the community stepped up.
"Well, we really weren't sure what to expect last year, " Holland said. "We knew a lot of people were dealing with the pandemic or had been impacted in some way. And we were so excited, it just made us feel so good about the community we operate stores in and the community we live in that our customers were making donations at the check stand. They realized that they were people in need within their community and they really wanted to help support."
Wagener added that while this last year has been really hard on a lot of people, some will continue needing help with food for years to come, so their work continues. For more information on MFBN programs and donations, click here.