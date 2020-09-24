MISSOULA - Right now one Montana based company has announced plans to provide flights from Missoula to Calgary, Canada.
Rocky Mountain Airways is based in Big Fork, MT and they've been wanting to offer service from the Missoula International Airport to Calgary for a while. Currently they are still working out some behind the scenes business dealings but they hope to offer chartered and eventually scheduled flights by December 2020 or early 2021, saying this could be a big opportunity for tourists and businesses to connect to Canada.
"It's close, it's also the corporate headquarters for West Jet airlines as well as one of the main hubs for Air Canada," said Karl Kratt, Rocky Mountain Airways owner.
Rocky Mountain Airways also chose Calgary because travelers can do both Canadian and U.S. customs at the airport, saving time and money for Rocky Mountain Airways, the Missoula International Airport, and most importantly, the passengers.
"We're excited, we think there's certainly a market there, we think that it makes sense, and we're looking forward to having more conversation to work out the details," said Cris Jensen, Missoula International Airport director.
Eventually the plan is to expand flights from the Kalispell and Bozeman airports as well, connecting more of Montana to Canada.