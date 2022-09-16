Montana Book Festival kicks off in person

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Book Festival returns to in-person for the first time in three years.

Ahead of its kick off on Thursday, organizers strategized on how to strengthen the literary community in-person while maintaining access for participation from across the state.

To build up attendance, the majority of events are free. For people across the state looking to still get in on the fun, there'll be live streamed events everyday.

According to its website, the Montana Book Festival is a tradition that started over thirty years ago. It strives to foster interest in literature for all ages and backgrounds to build up the state's creative community.

John Samuel Brown, the festival's director, described that literary community as very tight-knit and welcoming, creating a unique draw for writers from all over.

“There is a specific spirit that’s very hard to describe about Montana, but if you are a very creative person, you can come here and tap into it and really see that it’s really not like anywhere else on earth," Brown said.

This weekend's festival will celebrate writers, authors and publishers from across the state, and globe, with more than 50 authors invited.

More than 60 events are scheduled, including reading for both kids and adults, panels and workshops.

Creatives can learn from one another, get insight on different authors' processes and learn new strategies for writing fiction, non-fiction and short form pieces.

A full list of events and admission information can be found here.