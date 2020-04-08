Nationwide, healthcare professionals are having a hard time finding personal protective equipment, so one Montana factory made the switch from making electronics to making PPE.
The Frenchtown Rural Fire Department received their shipment of the new masks Wednesday.
Firefighter and EMT, Mel Holtz wants to make sure his crew is protected when they go out in the field. Especially after two volunteer firefighters had to self quarantine because they handled a positive COVID-19 case last weekend.
"Trying to make sure our volunteers and our staff have what they need has been very difficult the last several weeks," Holtz said.
But the answer to their problems flew in Wednesday. The rural fire department received a gift that will keep their crew safe.
"Leave it to good Montana ingenuity to re-purpose their shops to make this personal protective gear that we so desperately need," Holtz said.
Bridger Aerospace usually makes electronics in their Bozeman factory, but now they are making reusable face masks.
"We feel it is our duty right now to help out the community in any way that we can and the best thing we can do is besides being ready for the fire season to come is to transfer all the resources to donate to local communities that are helping during this time," Bridger Aerospace CEO Tim Sheehy said.
Thirty reusable mask with extra face shields were flown up from Bozeman and this certainly wont be their last delivery.
"We retooled our machines so we could build as much personal protective equipment as we could and we have been donating that as fast as we can make it," Sheehy said.
A gift that will go a long way.
"Typically we use one time use masks, these are reusable and we will be able sanitize them and wash them down and use them on all medical calls we respond to," Holtz said
Bridger Aerospace has a goal of making and donating 5000 masks