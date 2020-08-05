MISSOULA -- The Montana Department of Transportation could face fines if trash under the Reserve Street bridge isn't cleaned up.
In early June, the Missoula City-County Health Department gave MDT a "Notice of Violation letter that requires them to take two corrective actions, in order to avoid fines of up to $500 dollars a day.
The health department said MDT needs to clean-up the trash and then remove all solid waste from the property by November 2, 2020.
MDT owns most of the land under the bridge making them responsible for the garbage.
Missoula District Administrator for MDT, Bob Vossen, said it was the first notice he's received in the five years he's worked for the department. He said the pandemic has made already-present issues worse.
"The situation with the COVID-19 has presented challenges that I don't think anybody foresaw a year ago, or prior to March," Vossen said.
Missoula City-County Health Officer, Ellen Leahy, agreed that COVID-19 restrictions worsened the trash problem.
"It has grown because of the pandemic and [due to] our indoor shelters not being able to congregate people as tightly," Leahy said.
She added that under CDC guidelines, the homeless can't be displaced during the pandemic, but said plans are in the works to find other options for them.
"The City and the County are working together to try to find an alternate indoor location for the folks that would be displaced."
Recent fires under the bridge also brought some concerns.
"If we get too hot of a fire, directly underneath that bridge, it can damage the bridge to a point where it [would] need to be closed," Vossen said.
Both Leahy and Vossen said the ultimate goal is to help the homeless find alternate shelter, but in the meantime, Vossen said MDT is working with volunteer groups to get the trash cleaned up.
He added that he wanted to see how those efforts went before he hired a contractor to help clean up the rest.
Leahy said that so far, MDT has been fully cooperative and that they are nowhere near the point of issuing the fines.